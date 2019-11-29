Court Sentences Two Men To 15 Years For Gay Sex In Zambia

by Temitope Alabi
Gay sex
Gay sex

Two men caught having sex in Zambia, back in 2017 have been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the conservative country’s court.

The men whose name have been given as Japhet Chataba and Steven Samba were said to have booked a hotel in Kapiri Mposhi community of central Zambia. They were arrested after a female worker alerted her colleagues after she peeped through the window and saw them having sex.

Read Also: BREAKING: Botswana scraps gay sex laws

Reports have it that both men were convicted in 2018 by Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates’ Court but had the case taken to the high court.

The High court judge, Charles Zulu at the end of the hearing sentenced them to 15 years in jail.

“The trial court cannot be faulted and there is no basis to review or substitute the conviction and I further find that there were no irregularities by the trial court,” Judge Zulu said, the state-owned Zambia Daily Mail newspaper quotes him as saying.”

According to the judge, the defendants were convicted for “having sex against the order of nature” – the legal phrase used to describe gay sex.

