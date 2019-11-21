Criminals Have Hijacked Nigeria: Tuface

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tuface Idibia
Nigerian Music Legend, Tuface Idibia

Respected Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, has cried out that criminals have hijacked the country.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the system in the country has become a total joke.

He further explained that Nigerians have dedicated their time to ensure that nothing works in the country.

He further lamented that there is no more shame, dignity and honour in the country.

He concluded by saying he hopes the youths that are now in the system will do their best to bring positive change.

He wrote:

