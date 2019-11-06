Crossdresser, James Brown Calls Out For Help (Photo)

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown, popularly known as ‘They Didn’t Caught Me.’ has sent an appeal call to Nigerians over his ongoing case in court.

It was earlier this year that the young man was arrested alongside other men an accused of homosexuality.

Following the accusation against them, they have been arraigned in court on several occasions, the case adjourned each time.

Taking to his Instagram, James Brown sent out a cry out as he calls on Nigerians to come to his aid.

He also hinted that the adjourning of the case each time is a serious concern for him and the other guys as he pleads innocent of the accusations against him.

See His Post Here: