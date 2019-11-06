Crossdresser, James Brown Calls Out For Help (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
James Brown
Nigerian Cross-dresser James Brown

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown, popularly known as ‘They Didn’t Caught Me.’ has sent an appeal call to Nigerians over his ongoing case in court.

It was earlier this year that the young man was arrested alongside other men an accused of homosexuality.

Following the accusation against them, they have been arraigned in court on several occasions, the case adjourned each time.

READ ALSO – ‘I’m Too Hot’ Says Cross-dresser James Brown; Shares New Photo Wearing Only Pant

Taking to his Instagram, James Brown sent out a cry out as he calls on Nigerians to come to his aid.

He also hinted that the adjourning of the case each time is a serious concern for him and the other guys as he pleads innocent of the accusations against him.

See His Post Here:

James Brown
James Brown’s Post

 

Tags from the story
James Brown
0

You may also like

Pogba Celebrates World Cup Win With The “Shaku Shaku” Dance (Video)

Kidnapped Delta woman returns back home

BUY THE GIONEE P8w AND YOU WILL REALIZE IT’S A GIFT

Enugu State Governor gives Super Eagles N5m despite early exit at Russia 2018 World Cup

7 Real Struggles of Every Fat Nigerian

Abandoned Child ‘Witch’ Begins School One Year After Amazing Recovery

Buhari now a ‘born again’ christian because of Election

Buhari Congratulates Super Falcons On Winning 2016 AWCON Title

The legendary designer and style pioneer, Dapper Dan will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend – Register NOW to Attend | 10th & 11th November 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *