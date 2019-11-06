Crossdresser James Brown Mocks Nigerian Court For Adjourning Homosexuality Case Against Him

Internet sensation James Brown ‘they didn’t caught me’ has slammed a Nigerian court for again adjourning the homosexuality case against him and others.

James became an internet sensation after he was arrested and policemen accused him and others of engaging in homosexuality.

James,. who is a dancer called out the presiding judges for adjourning the court dates without considering the stress the young men involved are dealing with.

He wrote ” Hello masses. I’m literally calling the world, most especially Nigeria As a whole to listening to my cries….I am sure most of y’all still remember this 2018 case that made me went viral. Most of Nigerians think the case has died down but no it hasn’t, the shiiit is still going on at the court.

“They keep Adjourning court date for over a year now. I need to Address this, so many of the Victims (us) are schooling in a far places, they just have to make it to court every slated date and yet the judges are not even seeing the stress , all these young men have dreams to chase but no way to Chase it cus of this ongoing case . Majority doesn’t even know the next things to do with their life’s .

“We are too young for all these pressure, btw we never killed anyone!!! I am tired, we are tired and it’s frustrating I swear…. I’ve always wanted to bring this up on social media since last year but Lawyer didn’t let me, now I’ve taken permission to do so… We Need Nigerians to stand up for us, we don’t wish to continue this case again in next year HELP!!!!!!!!!!”