Crossdresser, James Brown Slaps Man For Calling Him ‘Gay’ (Video)

A video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment James Brown also known as ‘they didn’t caught me’ landed a guy a dirty slap in a mall for allegedly calling him a gay openly.

According to the controversial figure who shared the video via his Instagram page, he said he would have injured the guy if not for his friend who held him back.

He went on to warn the general public to take the incident as a note of warning to all.

Watch the video below: