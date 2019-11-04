Cubana Chief Priest Promises To Expose Mercy; Books Interview Session With CoolFM

by Temitope Alabi
Cubana Chief Priest
Cubana Chief Priest With BBNaija Winner Mercy

The issue between BBNaija Pepperdem winner, Mercy Eke & celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest is getting more intense.

Following their fallout, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to Instagram to request for an interview with Dotun @ CoolFM with the sole aim of addressing so many issues.

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Unfollows Mercy On Instagram; Deletes All Her Photos

In his words;

Brotherly @do2dtun Book Me A Session I Have A Lot Of Issues To Address, My Humility N Love For #MyOwerri🇳🇬 Will Never Die, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop ✋ #RiskySeason🔥 My GoodWill Can Never Kill Me. Hennessy🥃 Privilege Tonite @_deangels Be My Guest

Cubana Chief Priest
Cubana Chief Priest
Tags from the story
Cubana Chief Priest, Mercy Eke
0

You may also like

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu advises ladies on their relationship

Mark Zuckerberg now third richest man in the world

Must See! The Village In America Where The Yoruba Culture Is Being Practiced | Photos

Toyin Aimakhu, Tonto Dikeh Join Stellar #NECLive Speakers, To Discuss Nollywood

Laura Ikeji

‘Mental Health Is Real’ – Laura Ikeji Advise Fans

Women accuse rap mogul Russell Simmons of rape

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: TOBI AND LEO CLASH OVER ALEX

Omoni Oboli

Actress Omoni Oboli Shows Off Dancing Skills In US

Afrocandy Offers Beverly Osu A Role In One Of Her Movie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *