Cubana Chief Priest Promises To Expose Mercy; Books Interview Session With CoolFM

The issue between BBNaija Pepperdem winner, Mercy Eke & celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest is getting more intense.

Following their fallout, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to Instagram to request for an interview with Dotun @ CoolFM with the sole aim of addressing so many issues.

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Unfollows Mercy On Instagram; Deletes All Her Photos

In his words;