Cubana Chief Priest Promises To Expose Mercy; Books Interview Session With CoolFM

The issue between BBNaija Pepperdem winner, Mercy Eke & celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest is getting more intense.
Following their fallout, Cubana Chief Priest has taken to Instagram to request for an interview with Dotun @ CoolFM with the sole aim of addressing so many issues.
Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest Unfollows Mercy On Instagram; Deletes All Her Photos
In his words;
Brotherly @do2dtun Book Me A Session I Have A Lot Of Issues To Address, My Humility N Love For #MyOwerri🇳🇬 Will Never Die, Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop ✋ #RiskySeason🔥 My GoodWill Can Never Kill Me. Hennessy🥃 Privilege Tonite @_deangels Be My Guest