Cubana Chief Priest Takes Down ‘Mercy’s Endorsement’ Photos With Moët Hennessy

Moët & Hennessy influencer, Cubana chief priest, has taken to social media to pull down photos of BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke’s endorsement photos he uploaded on his page.

This is coming days after the brand announced that they never signed the 2019 winner of the reality TV show.

A Nigerian lady had first taken to social media to fault claims that Mercy had been signed by the brand before the brand itself revealed they never signed Mercy.

See Photo Below;