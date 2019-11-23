Cubana Priest Blasts Ciroc For Endorsing BBNaija Stars (Video)

Cubana Chief Priest has thrown shades at Ciroc for endorsing Big Brother Naija reality stars as their brand ambassador.

Cubana, while sharing videos of the grand opening of his latest Cubana lounge, expressed that he sold out Moet Hennessey, adding that Moet signed a ‘masquerade’ as their ambassador.

He also mentioned that while Moet Hennessey choose him as their brand ambassador cause of his worth, other ‘mofo’ brands signed BBNaija reality stars who has no impact on the brand.

