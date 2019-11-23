Cubana Priest Blasts Ciroc For Endorsing BBNaija Stars (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cubana Chief Priest has thrown shades at Ciroc for endorsing Big Brother Naija reality stars as their brand ambassador.

Cubana Chief Priest
Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana, while sharing videos of the grand opening of his latest Cubana lounge, expressed that he sold out Moet Hennessey, adding that Moet signed a ‘masquerade’ as their ambassador.

Also Read: Cubana Chief Priest Promises To Expose Mercy; Books Interview Session With CoolFM

He also mentioned that while Moet Hennessey choose him as their brand ambassador cause of his worth, other ‘mofo’ brands signed BBNaija reality stars who has no impact on the brand.

See post below:

Cubana Chief Priest
Cubana Chief Priest’s post

Tags from the story
Ciroc, Cubana Chief Priest, mercy, Tacha
1

You may also like

Man Strips His Daughter, Ties Her For Stealing His Mineral In Cross River

Buhari Approves Appointment Of Abdullahi As DG, Budget Office, Akabueze, SA, Planning

Ifu Ennada

‘Success Is Relative’ – Ifu Ennada Berates Uti

FRSC deploys 25,000 officials for Easter celebration

Catholic Priest Disguises As A Beggar In Anambra (See What Happened Next)

Wande Coal hints at dropping something soon

Armed Robbers return weapons to the Military

Meningitis: Hospitals finding it hard to find space for Patients

President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

#2019Election: Atiku petitions tribunal, asked to be declared winner

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *