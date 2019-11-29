Cultural Group Welcomes Tacha To Ghana (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha was welcomed to Ghana with an entertaining performance by a cultural group at the airport.

The reality star is billed for meet and greet session with her fans in Ghana between Friday and Saturday alongside media tour of radio and TV stations.

With numerous fans at the airport, the reality star joined the cultural group during the performance as she waved to her fans who had been waiting patiently for her arrival.

Watch the entertaining performance below: