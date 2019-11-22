Dad Chains 10-Year-Old Son For Skipping School, Keeping Late Nights

The Niger state police command has arrested a dad named Abubakar Mohammed for chaining and locking his 10-year-old son, Mohammed, in a house for allegedly absconding from school and keeping late nights.

According to Daily Trust, the dad in his confessional statement said he took the move as a way of curbing the son’s irresponsible attitude.

Narrating how he was chained, he said he woke him up for early morning prayers one day but he refused to show up adding that it took a frantic search before he was located.

His words:

“We looked for him everywhere but couldn’t find him. In fact, he apparently did not sleep at home; so I went to where they normally hang out with his friends and saw him sleeping. .

I took him home and decided to use chain to prevent him from going anywhere until I returned from a naming ceremony but when I got back, I learnt some people from the human rights have taken him.”