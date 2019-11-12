Dad Takes ‘Wanted’ Son To Police Station; Cops Beat Him To Death In His Presence

The police officers attached to Madobi police station in Kano state have reportedly beaten a 26-year-old man, Abdulkadir Nasiru, after his father brought him in, Daily Trust reports.

The police were said to have gone to his residence to look for him over a gang fight in the area before his father took him to them for questioning.

Read Also: Black Axe Confraternity Group Donates Iron Shelters To Traffic Police In Osun

According to the deceased’s father, Nasiru Madobi, he took his now-deceased son to the police station because as a law-abiding citizen, that was needed since the police already came to look for him.

His words:

“A quarrel ensued when a policeman started slapping and beating him in my presence after an argument. When another officer joined the quarrel to beat him, he started retaliating,” he said. .

”Three more policemen soon took sticks to beat him to a pulp. “The situation made me leave the police station immediately as I could not stand the pain of seeing my son being beaten on a simple matter that can be resolved among parents,” he said.

On getting home, he was said to have sent the deceased’s elder brother, Ahmed Nasir, to plead with the police but he was ignored.

According to the elder brother, he had to part with N8 000 before the police allowed him to carry his unconscious brother to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Commenting on the incident, Abdullahi Kiyawa, Spokesman for Kano Police Command said all the policemen have been arrested and would face necessary disciplinary actions.