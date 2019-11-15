Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court (Video)

Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has also reacted to court victory of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The media personality, who has been known and labelled to be controversial, took to Instagram to share his opinion.

Reacting to the case which the judges had described as a waste of their time, he made a video supporting their claims.

Daddy Freeze highlighted that waiting twenty-years with no evidence is outrageous and Busola Dakolo’s story doesn’t add up.

In his video, he said: “I don’t want my sons in jail because a woman has a story.”

Watch The Video Here: