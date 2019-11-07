Daddy Freeze Slams Yul Edochie Over ‘Anti-Christ’ Tweet

by Temitope Alabi

 

Daddy Freeze
Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to call out actor Yul Edochie over his tweet on social media.

Yul had tweeted that he does not believe in praying for his enemies and wishing them well, adding that instead, he wishes them the same evil they wish him.

Reacting to the post, Daddy Freeze slammed Yul saying his post is an Anti Christ one and is disappointing comijg from a public figure like him.

This is an ANTI CHRIST post; directly contradicting Christ, undermining the finished work on the cross, while showcasing to the world that you do NOT UNDERSTAND what Christianity is all about. How can you explain the verse below, from the mouth of the savior himself?

◄ Matthew 5:44 ►
NLT
But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!

How can Christ say something and you say you believe something else, dig up an old expired psalm, from an old expired covenant and turn that into a religion while still calling yourself a christian.🙄

◄ Luke 6:27 ►
New Living Translation
“But to you who are willing to listen, I say, love your enemies! Do good to those who hate you.

Christ said “To those who are willing to listen”. With your post, you are seemingly declaring that you are unwilling to listen to Christ.

This, coming from a public figure, this is totally disappointing! ~FRZ

◄ Luke 6:35 ►
New International Version
But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked.

◄ Romans 12:14 ►
New International Version
Bless those who persecute you;

◄ 1 Thessalonians 5:15 ►
New International Version
Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else.

◄ 1 Peter 3:9 ►
New International Version
Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.

◄ Acts 7:60 ►
New International Version
Then he fell on his knees and cried out, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” When he had said this, he fell asleep

Daddy Freeze, Yul Edochie

Thoughts guys?

0

