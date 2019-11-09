Dara Oladosu, Nigerian Tech Developer, Gets Job Offer From Twitter

Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead, Twitter, has announced that Twitter would welcome Nigerian developer, Dara Tobi Oladosu, to its team.

Oladosu built a popular Twitter bot, @QuotedReplies, in December 2018 after he got the hang of the ability to copy a tweet’s link and search Twitter for its quoted replies.

The bot is a big advancement on the ‘retweet with comment’ feature that the social media platform introduced some years ago which allows user to quote a tweet with their comment.

@QuotedReplies is a Twitter-based bot that helps Twitter users find quoted replies of tweets without having to go through the hassle of copying, pasting, and searching.

@QuotedReplies currently has users from all over the world, including Nigeria, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United States. Having only launched in November 2018, the bot’s Twitter page currently boasts nearly 45,000 followers while working quite well too.

Watch the moment QuotedReplies creator was offered a job at Twitter below: