David Was Not A Christian, Don’t Use Him To Justify Praying For Your Enemies To Die – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his thoughts on Christian praying for their enemies to die.

Using David in the bible as an example, Reno stated that David was not a Christian and Christians need to stop using him to justify praying for their enemies to die.

In his words;

“David was NOT a Christian. You are a Christian. Don’t use David to justify praying for your enemies to DIE.

“Everybody in the Old Testament was managing themselves as best they could with the theology available to them, while they awaited the coming of Christ. Christ Himself said “many prophets and righteous people longed to see what you see but did not see it”-Matthew 13:17.

“You have met Christ. David did NOT have that privilege. The reason your ancestors used chewing stick is because they did not have toothbrushes. Christ has given you a toothbrush.

“Why do you still want to use a chewing stick? Do you still use iPhone 1 in this day and age? No. An iPhone 1 is obsolete. Any Davidic practice that contradicts Christ’s teaching is rendered null and void. David has a key.

“Christ has a Master Key ‪ #TableShaker‬ ‪#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

Thoughts anyone?