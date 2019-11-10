Davido And Chioma Rock Matching Outfits In New Selfie

by Valerie Oke
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma definitely knows to serve couple goals and this beautiful Sunday is no exception.

The couple recently had the naming ceremony of their son, Ifeanyi and seen dancing joyfully on the dance floor, in a video of the ceremony shared to social media.

However, in a photo shared by the singer on his Twitter handle on Sunday evening, the couple is seen rocking matching outfits, looking all happy.

Read Also: Davido Rocks Chioma At Son’s Naming Ceremony (Video)

See post below

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

