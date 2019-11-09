Davido Buys N1.8m Diamond-Plated Lighter (PHOTO)

Although, Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has always been known for his luxurious spending, however, he took it a step forward by doling out cash of $50 000(1.8 Million) to buy just a lighter.

The singer was spotted at a luxury store, Icebox, where he picked up the diamond plated object.

Also, shortly after the singer left the store, he took to his Instagram to show off the latest acquisition.

Photos below: