Davido Buys Second Daughter, Hailey, N5m Bracelet (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Singer Davido celebrates Birthday today
Singer Davido

If there is an award for the ultimate money spender, multi-award-winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido would definitely have snagged the award a couple of times.

The singer was spotted on Wednesday, 27th November, hitting Icebox in the company of his second daughter, Hailey, and she ended up getting a $16, 000 bracelet.

The 27-year-old singer had hit the high-end store to replace his missing diamond crusted Cartier glasses with a higher version valued at over N5m before also gifting the two years old the expensive bracelet.

