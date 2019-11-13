Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile Necklace Worth $40K (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has shown how generous he is to those he loves.
In a recent video he shared on Instagram, the afro-music star was seen giving a necklace to his friend and colleague, Zlatan Ibile.
According to him, the neckpiece is worth 4ok and it was gifted out of the love he has for the fast-rising artiste.
Reacting to this, Zlatan showed his appreciation and also questioned him on why he loves him so much.
READ ALSO – Zlatan Ibile Reacts As Speed Darlington Sets To Sell iPhone 11 He Gifted Him
The artiste also hinted that Davido has promised another gift for him.
See Photos Here:
Watch The Video Here: