Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile Necklace Worth $40K (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido and Zlatan
Afro Music Artists, Davido and Zlatan Ibile

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has shown how generous he is to those he loves.

In a recent video he shared on Instagram, the afro-music star was seen giving a necklace to his friend and colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

According to him, the neckpiece is worth 4ok and it was gifted out of the love he has for the fast-rising artiste.

Reacting to this, Zlatan showed his appreciation and also questioned him on why he loves him so much.

The artiste also hinted that Davido has promised another gift for him.

See Photos Here:

Davido and Zlatan
Davido Expresses His Love For Zlatan Ibile

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

#ZlatanIbile questions #Davido after yet another gift

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

