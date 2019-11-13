Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile Necklace Worth $40K (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has shown how generous he is to those he loves.

In a recent video he shared on Instagram, the afro-music star was seen giving a necklace to his friend and colleague, Zlatan Ibile.

According to him, the neckpiece is worth 4ok and it was gifted out of the love he has for the fast-rising artiste.

Reacting to this, Zlatan showed his appreciation and also questioned him on why he loves him so much.

The artiste also hinted that Davido has promised another gift for him.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here: