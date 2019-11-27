Davido Gushes Over Chioma’s Body On Instagram

Barely two weeks after welcoming her first child, Chioma Rowland has snapped back.

The new mom and wife to singer Davido took to social media to share a stunning new image of herself looking trimmer, in turn, causing her husband to gush all over her.

Not long after the new mom posted the new photo, her man took to her comment section to gush, writing;

It’s called snap the fuck back!! 😍

Chioma and Davido welcomed their son Ifeanyi Adeleke in the UK not too long ago.