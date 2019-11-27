Davido Gushes Over Chioma’s Body On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Chef Chi
Chef Chi

Barely two weeks after welcoming her first child, Chioma Rowland has snapped back.

The new mom and wife to singer Davido took to social media to share a stunning new image of herself looking trimmer, in turn, causing her husband to gush all over her.

Read Also: “Don’t play with me” – Chef Chioma, girlfriend of Davido fires back at people trolling her for having a belly pooch

Not long after the new mom posted the new photo, her man took to her comment section to gush, writing;

It’s called snap the fuck back!! 😍

Chef Chi
Chef Chi

Chioma and Davido welcomed their son Ifeanyi Adeleke in the UK not too long ago.

Tags from the story
Chef Chi, Davido
0

