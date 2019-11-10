Davido Prays For His Son At His Naming Ceremony (Video)

DMW boss Davido and his woman Chioma held the naming of their newborn son, David Ifeanyi yesterday and videos from the event have emerged online.
A video showed the moment David prayed for his son at the ceremony and the video has since become the favourite of many.
David and Chioms welcomed their son Ifeanyi David Adeleke a few weeks back in the UK.
Davido, on his part, already has two daughters, Imade and Hailey.
Watch the video of him praying for his son below;