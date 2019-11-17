Davido Punches Man Who Tries To Take Picture With Him (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment Nigerian talented singer David Adeleke also known as Davido punched and pushed a man who allegedly tried to snap with him away.

According to reports, the incident reportedly happened at Club Boudoir in Dubai and the singer was reportedly drunk when the man tried to move close to him.

According to the video which has since gone viral, the singer was dancing in the club with Y’cee’s song playing in the background when the man approached him.

He was then pushed away with a soft punch.

Watch the video below:

