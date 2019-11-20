Davido Releases Artwork Of His Forthcoming Album, ‘A Good Time’

Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Nigerian singer Davido is set to release a new album titled ‘ A Good Time’ which according to him took 7 years in the making.

The father of three has now released the artwork of the soon to be released project alongside a lengthy message which reads thus;

A Good Time

“It’s been a long 7 years. A lot has transpired in my life since my debut album ‘Genesis’, and I, David Adeleke (aka Davido) have gone through a process of immense changes and growth. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my PHENOMENAL fiancé, Chioma. I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political.

“With less than 48 hours left of the 7 year wait for the album of the century; A Good Time reflects on the ability to trust the timing of your life, enjoying the best moments & persevering through the worst ones. There’s no time like the present and it’s A Good Time to be alive, to be a PROUD AFRICAN and to fight for the freedom of one another – in unity. This is my album cover art and it reflects the culmination of my 7 year journey in audio/visual form, I present to you, “A Good Time”. OUT Nov 22!!! #AGoodTime.

Davido
Davido
