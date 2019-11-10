Davido Rocks Chioma At Son’s Naming Ceremony (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Afro-music singer Davido has been spotted rocking his beautiful Chioma.

This happened at the official naming of their newborn son, Ifeanyi Adeleke at a ceremony in London UK, on Saturday, November 9.

Recall that the singer and his wife to be welcomed their baby boy in London on Sunday, October 20, 201. The event was attended by family and friends of the couple.

At the ceremony, Davido spent time praying for his son’s protection and peace. After the ceremony, Davido and his fiancee rocked the dance floor as they rejoiced happily.

It was in that moment that Davido was spotted rocking his beautiful bride.

Watch The Video Here:

