Davido Said He’d Change My Life In 6months, He Didn’t Lie: Peruzzi

Peruzzi
Davido Music Worldwide record label act, Peruzzi

DMW singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi as taken to Twitter to recount how meeting label boss, David Adeleke aka Davido has changed his life.

According to the singer, when he first met Davido, the conversation wasn’t more than 8 sentences.

He said Davido who is engaged to his distant cousin through whom he met the label owner promised to change his life in six months and he didn’t lie.

