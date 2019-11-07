Davido Said He’d Change My Life In 6months, He Didn’t Lie: Peruzzi

DMW singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi as taken to Twitter to recount how meeting label boss, David Adeleke aka Davido has changed his life.

According to the singer, when he first met Davido, the conversation wasn’t more than 8 sentences.

He said Davido who is engaged to his distant cousin through whom he met the label owner promised to change his life in six months and he didn’t lie.

See tweets

First Time I Met @iam_Davido The Convo Wasn’t More Than 8 Sentences. Something I awaited All My Life. 😂 ❤️ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) November 7, 2019

“You’ll See What I’ll Do With You In 6 Months” My Bro Never Lied! — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) November 7, 2019