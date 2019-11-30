Davido Speaks On His Latest Album As He Features On GQ South Africa

Nigerian singer Davido has snagged a feature in GQ South Africa.

The ‘A Good Time’ crooner in his interview with the magazine opened up on growing up, his album and more.

Read Also: Davido’s Cousin, B-Red And His Girlfriend Welcome Their First Child

On what he listened to growing up and parents influence:

My mother loved music, every weekend she will tell us to invite friends to come over and bring the speakers outside the house and she would cook. Growing up I loved listening to hip-hop, I grew up listening to JaRule, 50Cent, Fat Joe, till I bought my first afrobeat album which was D’banj and Tatiana.

On his takeaway from the album and why he chose the title:

A lot of things, but overall, I wanted people to have a good feeling listening to it, I didn’t want people listening to the album and be depressed. I wanted my album to uplift people.

On how he felt about breaking YouTube 100 million views record with “fall”:

It felt so good, one thing I don’t play with is my visuals, back in college even before I blew, I made sure all my visuals were always coming out good. So it was such a good impression.

On his most memorable moment of his career so far:

I’ve had a lot of amazing memorable moments, to be honest, but my most cherished was selling out the O2, to me it was everything, coming out to another man’s country on that stage and seeing 20,000 people for me was humbling.

On why southern sound goes well with African music:

I was born in Atlanta, I grew up listening to some great acts, I thought it wise to also incorporate my African heritage to where I grew up by making sure I did something that side too.

On if love and being emotionally vulnerable is something accepted in African climate:

How do you want your music to change that? There is nothing wrong in showing love, I show my girl affection anytime, I kiss her when we are out. I think love is a universal language, hence I would always preach about it in my music.

On what role his legacy should play in how the world sees Africans:

I want to live a legacy in the lives of the young ones that, I lived inspiring the younger generations, and also leaving a blueprint where someone can also say Davido did this and it worked some too I can do it. Whatever you do be great, confident and generous.