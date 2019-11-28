Davido Spends Betwwen N50m To N100m On Shopping, Says Ice Box

Celebrity jeweller, Icebox, has made a shocking revelation on how much Nigerian singer, Davido spends each time he visits his high-end store located in Atlanta, USA.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity jeweler stated that the singer spends between N50 million to N100 million each time he visits.

The ‘Aye’ crooner recently visited the store on Wednesday, 27th November, in the company of his second daughter.

He ended up picking up eyeglasses valued at over N5 million and also gifted her daughter a bracelet worth over N5 million.

He wrote: