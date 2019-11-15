Davido Takes His Crew On A Shopping Spree In Dubai (Photo)

A new photo has emerged online capturing the moment David Adeleke, also known as Davido took his whole crew on a shopping spree in Dubai.

The singer, who is known for lavishing expensive gifts on his crew members, is currently on vacation in Dubai and his squad members also flew in with him.

In the photos, the singer and crew were spotted posing with some designer wears off the market which, includes Fendi and Gucci shopping bags

Photos below: