Davido Takes His Crew On A Shopping Spree In Dubai (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido Abd Zlatan
Afro-music Artiste Davido

A new photo has emerged online capturing the moment David Adeleke, also known as Davido took his whole crew on a shopping spree in Dubai.

The singer, who is known for lavishing expensive gifts on his crew members, is currently on vacation in Dubai and his squad members also flew in with him.

Read Also: Video: Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile $40K Worth Of Jewelry, Declares Him Hottest Artiste In Africa

In the photos, the singer and crew were spotted posing with some designer wears off the market which, includes Fendi and Gucci shopping bags

Photos below:

Davido and his crew members
Davido and his crew members
