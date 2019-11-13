Davido Throws Lil Frosh’s Fake Rolex Into The Sea (VIDEO)

DMW latest signing, Lil Frosh, was flown all the way to Dubai to meet the record label owner and Chairman, David Adeleke, simply known as Davido.

During their short meeting, the flamboyant Davido on sighting the fake Rolex wristwatch on the upcoming singer’s wrist asked him to pull it and gave it to him.

Shortly after receiving it, he surged forward and angrily threw the ‘fake wristwatch’ away while remarking; ‘no fake Rolex on my team.’

He then promised the new-signing a better living.

Watch the video below: