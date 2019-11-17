Davido Was Not Arrested In Dubai – Soso Soberekon

Music executive, Soso Soberekon has taken to social media to slam claims that DMW boss Davido was arrested in Dubai.

Reports surfaced online a couple of hours ago that the singer was arrested after the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai for stabbing one Michael aka Dream Chaser who is said to be the younger brother of Abu Abel, a Dubai-based record company CEO.

The report also claimed that the new dad missed his scheduled flight due to the incident.

Not long after this, Davido took to his IG page to share a photo of himself taking a flight to the UK in a private jet with the caption;”I’m about to sleep for the 1st time in 3 days … Dubai well-done o”

Soso Soberekon also took to social media to react to the false report saying David is infact on his way to London to support his artist Mayorkun who is holding a concert in London.