Davido Working On New Project With Tyler Perry

by Temitope Alabi
Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Nigerian singer and label owner Davido seems to already have started prepping for 2020.

The ‘Risky’ crooner and DMW boss took to social media to announce that he is working on a new project with American actor, Tyler Perry.

Davido shared photos and a video of himself at the new Tyler Perry studio in Atlanta.

Sharing the content on his IG stories, the singer  wrote; “2020 go loud.”

This is coming days after he released his song ‘Risky’ featuring international act Popcaan.

See the photo shared below;

Davido
Davido
