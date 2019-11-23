Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Becomes 1st Nigerian Album To Reach No.1 On US Pop Itunes Chart

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian singer, Davido released his latest album, ‘A Good Time’, a couple of days ago, and according to reports, the album has reached number one on US pop album chart.

Since the release of the album, it has recorded over 4 million views on audiomack and even more on other digital platforms.

The singer is indeed having a good time and year as he recently welcomed a son with his woman, Chef Chi.

It has definitely been a good year for the DMW boss who engaged his long-time girlfriend and welcomed a son (David Jnr) with her this 2019.

