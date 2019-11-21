Davido’s Baby Mama Tells Story Of How Her Daughter’s US Passport Was Stolen

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido and babymama, Sophia
Davido and babymama, Sophia

Davido‘s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken to her Instagram page to share the story of how her former assistant stole her money and daughter’s, Imade, US passport.

Read Also: Davido Punches Man Who Tries To Take Picture With Him (Video)

According to her, she didn’t notice that some items were missing until two days later when her oldest nanny advised her to check her room for missing valuables.

She wrote:

“Earlier this year my former assistant stole money and my daughter’s Yankee passport. I didn’t even know it was missing till my oldest nanny told me to go check my room for missing values 2 whole days after the girl left us.

I thank God for his grace, we were able to retrieve most of the things she stole. Since then my trust issues heightened when it comes to workers so I literally just let my mom and auntie do all the talking cos me I don’t even have that strength walahi”.

Tags from the story
Davido, imade, sophia momodu
0

You may also like

Wife regrets leaving her first husband

Shatta Wale Compensates The Bodyguard He Slapped With Motorcycle

“I Once Took Shelter At The Lagos Bar Beach” – Ali Baba

“I Once Took Shelter At The Lagos Bar Beach” – Ali Baba

Bovi Joins The Fun – Takes Shot At Bruce Jenner, Now Caitlyn

Demolishing My Property Is For The Benefit Of All – Ayefele

Muhammadu Buhari

Presidential Election Tribunal Says Buhari’s CV Is Very Impressive

CSP Dolapo Badmus

CSP Dolapo Badmus Celebrates 17 Years Of Joining Nigerian Police Force

I hope she is stopped before she murders someone – Nigerian singer Timi Blaze drags RCCG pastor

‘One Cloth I Can Wear A Million Times’ – Duncan Mighty Says As He Show Off His Best Cloth (Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *