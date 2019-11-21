Davido’s Baby Mama Tells Story Of How Her Daughter’s US Passport Was Stolen

Davido‘s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken to her Instagram page to share the story of how her former assistant stole her money and daughter’s, Imade, US passport.

Read Also: Davido Punches Man Who Tries To Take Picture With Him (Video)

According to her, she didn’t notice that some items were missing until two days later when her oldest nanny advised her to check her room for missing valuables.

She wrote:

“Earlier this year my former assistant stole money and my daughter’s Yankee passport. I didn’t even know it was missing till my oldest nanny told me to go check my room for missing values 2 whole days after the girl left us.

I thank God for his grace, we were able to retrieve most of the things she stole. Since then my trust issues heightened when it comes to workers so I literally just let my mom and auntie do all the talking cos me I don’t even have that strength walahi”.