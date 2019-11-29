Davido’s Cousin, B-Red And His Girlfriend Welcome Their First Child

by Olayemi Oladotun

It is definitely a good time for the family members of Nigerian singer, Davido.

B-Red
B-Red

The music star’s cousin, and fellow singer, B-Red, recently took to social media to announce the birth of his first child with long time lover, Faith Johnson.

Also Read: HKN Artiste, B-Red buys himself A House Worth 120 Million naira

B-Red shared a photo post on his verified Instagram page in which he was spotted carrying the newborn baby in his arms, in the hospital.

This is coming few weeks after his cousin Davido welcomed his third child.

Sharing the news, he said:

B-Red
B-Red and son
B-Red
B-Red’s post
Tags from the story
B-Red, Davido
0

You may also like

5 Things You Need to Do if You Are Thinking About Cheating

Ex-Beauty Queen Emmanuella Nwosu Set To Wed Tomorrow

9 Prayers To God That Will Make Your Marriage Blossom

Do Your Chicken Right With Sumptuous Chicken Potpourri

11 Things Men Will Never Ever Understand About Women [Like Ever]

If He Answers YES To These 8 Qs, He’s Probably Going To Marry You

The Healthiest Walking Workout For Diabetics

8 Secrets That Will Make Your Man Fall Even Harder For You

5 SMS You Should Send To Your Spouse Right Away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *