Davido’s Cousin, B-Red And His Girlfriend Welcome Their First Child

It is definitely a good time for the family members of Nigerian singer, Davido.

The music star’s cousin, and fellow singer, B-Red, recently took to social media to announce the birth of his first child with long time lover, Faith Johnson.

B-Red shared a photo post on his verified Instagram page in which he was spotted carrying the newborn baby in his arms, in the hospital.

This is coming few weeks after his cousin Davido welcomed his third child.

Sharing the news, he said: