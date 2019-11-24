Davido’s Diamond Studded Eyeglasses Costs N4.6Million (See Details)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido
Davido

Multi-award winning Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido, has demonstrated in recent times, his love for high-end fashion accessories, thus it comes as no surprise that his diamond-studded eyeglasses costs a whopping sum of N4.6m.

The worth of the eyeglasses was discovered after a quick visit to IceBox (a popular high-end online store).

The multi-talented singer is currently promoting his latest musical album, ‘A Good Time.’

Since the album dropped, it has started enjoying positive reviews from his fans and music loves.

See details below:

