Davido’s N4.5m Diamond Crusted Eyeglasses Goes Missing

Recall that we reported earlier that multi-award Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido was recently spotted with a pair of diamond encrusted eyeglasses which costs a whopping N4.5, well the singer is currently looking for the item.

The singer made this known while taking to his Instagram story to share that if the item really gets missing, then he is going to cry. Although we definitely know that the singer is joking about crying.

The price of the eyeglasses was seen on Icebox(popular high-end online store).

He wrote: