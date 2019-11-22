Davido’s Second Babymama, Amanda Speaks On Her Alleged Fight With Sophia Momodu

by Temitope Alabi
A couple of hours ago, news surfaced that Davido’s two babymamas Sophie Momodu and Amanda were at each other’s throat.

According to reports, trouble started after a fan praised Sophie Momodu on her new body, a compliment that got the mom of one stating that she never went under the knife as the comment implied.

Not long after, Amanda shared a post where she spoke on plastic surgeries, in turn, causing many to think she was taking a swipe at Sophie.

The mom of one has now cleared the air saying she was not shading Sophie and will never do that on social media.

 

Tags from the story
amanda, Davido, sophie momodu
