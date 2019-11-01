Days After Mompha’s Arrest, Hushpuppi Changes Instagram Bio From ‘The Billionaire Gucci Master’ To Real Estate Developer

The fear of EFCC may have just been the beginning of wisdom for Dubai based big boy, Hushpuppi, who is known for his extravagant lifestyle on social media.

A quick look at his social media biography shows that he has changed it from the famous ‘the Billionaire Gucci master’ to ‘real estate developer.’

Read Also: Jesus Christ Would Prefer To Stay In Hushpuppi’s House Than Oyedepo’s: Daddy Freeze

Could the new name change be associated with the arrest of fellow Instagram and Dubai based big boy, Mompha, by officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission???

See photo below: