Dead Lady Made To Stand At Her Own Funeral (Viewer Discretion)

A Twitter user with the handle @stravensky7 has taken to the microblogging platform to recount how a deceased woman was made to stand at her own funeral.

@stravensky7, who shared a photo of the deceased lady looking well dressed and even sporting sunglasses and a handbag didn’t reveal where the unusual funeral took place.

He, however, hailed the ‘standing in peace’ as important from the conventional method.

