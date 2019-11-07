Dead Lady Made To Stand At Her Own Funeral (Viewer Discretion)

by Verity Awala

A Twitter user with the handle @stravensky7 has taken to the microblogging platform to recount how a deceased woman was made to stand at her own funeral.

@stravensky7, who shared a photo of the deceased lady looking well dressed and even sporting sunglasses and a handbag didn’t reveal where the unusual funeral took place.

Read Also: I inherited practice of buying funeral materials worth billions of Naira from my predecessors: Bauchi ex-governor

He, however, hailed the ‘standing in peace’ as important from the conventional method.

See post

Tags from the story
funeral
