‘Death Penalty Will Be Amended’, Says Sponsor Of Hate Speech Bill

The senator sponsoring the hate speech bill, Aliyu Abdullahi, says the aspect of the death penalty will be amended to suit the wishes of Nigerians.

Abdullahi disclosed this via a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Abdullahi, the bill will be fine-tuned to reflect the views and sentiments of Nigerians.

The lawmaker said that the upper legislative chamber of the country will give room for contributions and input by critics and supporters of the bill.

He added also that such contributions will go a long way in giving Nigerians the power to address the disastrous trend of hate speech.

More details later…