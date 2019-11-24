‘Death Penalty Will Be Amended’, Says Sponsor Of Hate Speech Bill

by Valerie Oke
Hate speech
Hate speech

The senator sponsoring the hate speech bill, Aliyu Abdullahi, says the aspect of the death penalty will be amended to suit the wishes of Nigerians.

Abdullahi disclosed this via a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Abdullahi, the bill will be fine-tuned to reflect the views and sentiments of Nigerians.

Read Also: Social Media And Hate Speech Bills Are Biggest Threats To Democracy: Fani-Kayode

The lawmaker said that the upper legislative chamber of the country will give room for contributions and input by critics and supporters of the bill.

He added also that such contributions will go a long way in giving Nigerians the power to address the disastrous trend of hate speech.

More details later…

Tags from the story
Aliyu Abdullahi, Hate Speech Bill
0

You may also like

Police Explains Why Churches Are The Main Target Of Bombings

Heartbreaking Photos From US Slain Soldier’s Burial

Gael Monfils wins Qatar Open

Dino Melaye’s name not on ABU Alumni list

House of Reps. go against Morocco joining ECOWAS

Carl Ikeme ruled out of South Africa and Cameroon matches

I am determined to make a Nigeria a food exporting state – President Buhari

June 12 fixed for the hearing of 26 months unpaid Salaries

Photos: Meet Nigeria’s First “White Corper”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *