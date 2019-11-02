Deputy Senate President Says Border Closure Good For Nigeria

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege has aired his support for the closure of Nigeria’s borders by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omo Agege said the border closure is for the interest of the country, adding that Senators and members of House of Representatives are fully in support of the action.

Omo-Agege made this known in his keynote at the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Conference on Friday in Abuja.

Senator Omo-Agege, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, said,

“There are however areas the Parliament needs to take a closer and firmer look at; paramount is the issue of intra-regional, as well as intra-national security of member states.

“For example, there needs to a harmony between the central economic integration tenet of free movement of persons as guaranteed by Protocol A/P.1/5/79, and the rights of individual member nations to protect their interests where internal security is threatened as guaranteed in Article 10 of the ECOWAS Protocol on movement of persons which frowns at the presence of persons from another/other member countries prejudicing the rules and regulations of host countries.

“Together with other relevant Articles of the Protocol, it guarantees the right of such host countries to take measures to redress such anomalies.

“A good example is the current conversation on Nigeria’s action, consistent with the provisions of Article 10 and its sovereign right, of temporarily closing her land borders in response to serious irregularities attending the movement of goods and persons across our borders. We can recall that the ECOWAS Parliament in a recent resolution called on Nigeria to reopen these borders.

“Whilst we prefer to build bridges of regional integration, we agree with the Government of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari that all Member States have a bounden duty to comply fully with the letters and spirit of the Revised Protocol.

“That way, national and regional economies and the high aim of regional integration would be safe rather than unduly threatened by the action of Member States who breach the Protocol.”