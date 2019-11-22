Despite Court Order, Kano Government Vows To Recognise Sacked Emirs

by Valerie Oke
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejected the ruling of a Kano High Court, which sacked four emirs he recently appointed.

Information Nigeria reported on Thursday that a Kano State High Court has sacked all the controversial Kano Emirs citing that their creations were not followed with a duo process, well, the state government has reacted.

The state government reacting through Malam Muhammad Garba , the state’s Commissioner of Information, said the sacked Emirs would still be recognized as first-class and deal with them as such in spite of the court ruling.

Also, he added that the state’s House of Assembly is vested with the constitutional power and authority to approve the creation of the new emirates.

The affected are; Aminu Sao Bayero (Emir of Bichi), Ibrahim Gaya (Emir of Gaya), Tafida Ila (Emir of Rano), and Ibrahim Abukakar (Emir of Karaye).

