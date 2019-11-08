Devil Tried To Kill My Mum Yesterday, Says Frank Edward

by Eyitemi Majeed
Frank Edward
Frank Edward

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards, has taken to his Instagram page to share that his mum had a close shave with death yesterday but miraculously survived it.

Read Also: Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards Comments On Rape Allegation Against COZA Pastor

He then went ahead to boast that it seems the devil does not know who his mum is before trying her.

He wrote: “So the devil tried to kill my mum yesterday. I was told this afternoon and I was laughing. Devil e be like say you no know this woman.”

“Praise the Lord with me fam I was worshiping God all through yesterday I didn’t know I was fighting a battle  Don’t joke with worship fam!!!”

What he wrote below:

####

0

