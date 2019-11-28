Diane Becomes Brand Ambassador For ‘Sky With Us’ Travel Agency

by Eyitemi Majeed
Diane during her unveiling
Diane during her unveiling

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Yashim simply popularly known as ‘Queen of the North’ has signed a new endorsement deal with ‘Sky with us travel'(a popular travel agency with head office in Nigeria).

The reality TV star made this known via an Instagram post on 27th, November.

She wrote:

“News FLASH: Diane Yashim becomes one of Nigeria’s Leading Travel Agency @skywithustravels Brand Influencer!! Say Hello To The First Face Of #SkyWithUsTravels Diane Russet! #DianeXSkyWithUsTravels #DianeRussetTheBRAND #SkyWithUsTravels 🙏

