Dickson Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Nembe, Southern Ijaw (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in parts of the state where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials and personnel.

Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson

The governor made this statement after he voted in his Sagbama polling unit.

Also Read: Bayelsa Election A Sad Commentary On Nigeria’s Democracy: Gov Dickson

He particularly called for outright cancellation of the exercise in Nembe and Southern Ijaw Local Governments over electoral violence.

He said that the thugs were sponsored by pipeline surveillance contractors, Mr Gabriel Jonah and one Kodjo Sam.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
bayelsa, Seriake Dickson
0

You may also like

Keyamo, A Desperate Political Sycophant Looking For Appointment – Ohanaeze Youths

This is the most beautiful portrait of president Buhari you will ever see

2019: PDP Inaugurates 53-Member Rebrand Committee

S’East PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On National Officers From Zone

Letter To Jonathan: Obasanjo Has No Positive Reference Point Or Legacy – Umeh

Atiku Abubakar and Former President Obasanjo

They will lose together!!! Presidency reacts to Obasanjo’s ‘U-turn and somersault’ on Atiku’s endorsement

Impeachment: Presidency Attempting To Cause ‘Havoc’ In Nasarawa State – Commissioner

Jonathan: My Legacies Will Outlive My Administration

Buhari, APC Cautious And Deliberate, Not Slow, Says Odigie-Oyegun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *