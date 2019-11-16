Dickson Calls For Cancellation Of Election In Nembe, Southern Ijaw (Video)

Governor Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in parts of the state where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials and personnel.

The governor made this statement after he voted in his Sagbama polling unit.

He particularly called for outright cancellation of the exercise in Nembe and Southern Ijaw Local Governments over electoral violence.

He said that the thugs were sponsored by pipeline surveillance contractors, Mr Gabriel Jonah and one Kodjo Sam.

Watch the video below: