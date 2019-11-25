Did My Husband Just Rape Me? Lady Narrates Unbelievable Sexual Experience

by Eyitemi Majeed
Couples in bed
Couples in bed

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a lady who reached out to him in order to ascertain if her husband raped her or not, while sharing an unbelievable experience between the two of them.

According to the lady, she was involved in an argument with her husband and in order to pacify him, she massaged his penis and rode on it.

However, instead of him to keep quiet and enjoy the moment, he kept on hammering on why he was not wrong over the argument they had earlier.

This made her angry and left him alone.

However, the husband raised her short nightgown in the middle of the night while she was asleep and before she could understand what was happening, he was already pounding her, without her consent.

The lady wants to know if the husband’s act constitutes rape.

Read the full story below;

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin, Rape
0

