Did Tacha Sign Endorsement Deal With Ciroc?

by Temitope Alabi

 

Tacha
Tacha

According to social media report, the disqualified 2019 BBNaija housemate may have signed a new deal with Ciroc.

Ciroc is a multinational brand of eau-de-vie vodka usually in many flavors and colors. Like snap frost (blue), red berry (red), peach (orange), coconut (silver), Apple (green) and many more. It is founded in France

Tacha has since taken to her IG page to share pictures of herself posing with a bottle of the vodka drink

Watch the video below;

This is coming days after her manager, TeeBillz shut a troll up for trying to come at Tacha, saying she has infact been getting deals but turning them down.

Big congratulations to Tacha.

