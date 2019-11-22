Dino Melaye Describes INEC As Magicians Over Kogi Election Result

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results declared during the Kogi State gubernatorial and Kogi West senatorial district election.

The former lawmaker had been to the electoral umpire’s office to challenge the results declared and also submit evidences of electoral malpractices during the election.

In a new development, Dino whose election has been scheduled for a supplementary vote, alleged that INEC cancelled result in a polling unit that witnessed no violence, describing it as government magic.

See his post below: