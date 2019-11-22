Dino Melaye Describes INEC As Magicians Over Kogi Election Result

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results declared during the Kogi State gubernatorial and Kogi West senatorial district election.

Senator Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye

The former lawmaker had been to the electoral umpire’s office to challenge the results declared and also submit evidences of electoral malpractices during the election.

Also Read: Kogi Election Claimed 16 Lives, Says Dino Melaye

In a new development, Dino whose election has been scheduled for a supplementary vote, alleged that INEC cancelled result in a polling unit that witnessed no violence, describing it as government magic.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, inec, KogiDecides
0

You may also like

Atiku Asked To Return To Cameroon Within 21 Days

“If we stand by and watch, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship” – Atiku Laments on AIT ban

Shiites Protesters

Again, Shiites Protesters Storm Abuja, Say ‘They Are Ready To Die’

Niger State government sacks 16 permanent secretaries, appoints 17

[Photos]: Oh wow! Pastor rocks sexy female lingerie to church

[Photos]: Oh wow! Pastor rocks sexy female lingerie to church

Ikoyi Cash: Whistle-Blower To Get N421m This Week

david oyelowo

Actor David Oyelowo speaks on ‘United Kingdom’

Hushpuppi

EFCC Seeks Petition To Go After Hushpuppi, Others

“The military already said they lost the certificates” Adesina speaks of Buhari’s certificate

the weeknd wizkid starboy

The Weeknd Or Wizkid, Who’s The Real ‘Starboy’? Nigerians Speak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *