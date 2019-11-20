Dino Melaye Storms INEC Headquarters,Tenders Evidence Of Election Fraud

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has shared via his Instagram page that he was at the Abuja headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) earlier on Wednesday, 20th November, to tender his petition on election fraud.

Dino Melaye was sacked as the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district by an appellate court with a new election fixed.

The new election was fixed and held on Saturday, 16th November.

However, the election was declared inconclusive following widespread violence and election fraud.

Smart Adeyemi was leading Dino Melaye in the election before INEC declared the process inconclusive.

He wrote:

At INEC HQ this morning

National commissioner of INEC Festus Okoye and Secretary of INEC receiving my petition today with 21 video CD’s documentary evidence.

