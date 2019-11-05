Disqualification Of Lionheart By Oscars Is Discriminatory – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani is of the belief that the disqualification of Lionheart movie by the Oscar Academy is discriminatory.

The movie which starred Genevieve Nnaji was Nigeria’s submission for Best International Feature and news surfaced a few hours ago that it had been disqualified because it goes against the policy of the category.

Reacting to the disqualification, Shehu Sani tweeted:

“The reasons given for the #Oscars disqualification of lionheart only exposes the degree of their ignorance of the World outside of theirs and their discriminatory and contemptuous views about African history and our ways”.